Late Sidhu’s Collaboration with Burna Boy Still Trending on YouTube 3 Days Later

By Vanessa Obioha

Three days after its release, Sidhu Moose Wala’s posthumous song ‘Mera Na’ featuring Burna Boy continues to go viral. The music video, directed by Navkaran Brar, has gone viral on YouTube, garnering over 14.9 million views within 24 hours. As of the time of writing, the video has about 21 million views on YouTube and is the number 10 trending video on the platform.

Sidhu’s legacy indeed continues to live on

legacy lives on ‘Mera Na.’ Despite his untimely death on May 29, 2022, his music has become a source of inspiration for many, and his collaboration with Burna Boy has brought his legacy to a wider audience.

With Burna Boy and Steel Banglez adding their magic to the song, ‘Mera Na’ has become a unifying force, transcending boundaries and cultures.

Burna Boy, who had expressed his desire to collaborate with Sidhu before his death, has hailed the fans for their overwhelming support and expressed his honour to be part of Sidhu’s legacy. The music video is a reminder of the incredible impact Sidhu had on the music industry and how he continues to inspire even after his passing.

The music video also features a snippet of Canadian rapper Drake wearing a T-shirt with Sidhu’s portrait printed on it – a testament to the late rapper’s enduring influence.