Delta 2023: Contractors Defend DESOPADEC MD’s Role

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) Indigenous Contractors Forum has warned against attempts to rubbish the achievements of the Managing Director of the state interventionist agency, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, over the recently concluded gubernatorial elections in the state.

The Secretary of the Forum, Mr. Ogie Samson, said at a press conference in Warri yesterday that his group was disturbed by the campaign of calumny by some mischievous people against Askia in spite of numerous achievements recorded by the DESOPADEC boss while his tenure lasted.

He reiterated that it was the management skills exhibited by Askia that brought adequate coordination in the running of the affairs of the commission, which also led to zero fraudulent activities among staff and contractors of the agency.

Samson, who was flanked by his Chairman, Chief James Tangbowwi, and the Public Relations Officer, Prince Charles Ebigbagha, noted that the recent inauguration of a permanent edifice by Askia should be commended by all as part of his efforts to save the commission from paying rents.

He said: “Chief Bashorun Askia Ogieh has been a loyal person to the PDP, the system, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and also the Chairman of DESOPADEC, Hon. Michael Diden. We should also remember that Chief Bashorun Askia Ogieh has been a good and trusted person even before Hon. Michael Diden dropped his ambition of being the deputy governor in past two elections.

“DESOPADEC used to rent offices as a commission but the possibility of owning a landed property as office in a large plot of land, putting all management team of DESOPADEC together adequately and putting DESOPADEC in a pride of place were made possible by the good management skill of Chief Bashorun Askia.”

Ogie warned those fanning the embers of discord against Askia because of politics to desist from it, noting that this would hinder the objectives for which the commission was established for.

In his contribution, the Chairman of the Forum, Chief James Tangbowwi, maintained that all the fake stories about Askia were nothing but politics to ridicule and tarnish his image.

He advised the state Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and the incoming Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, to see Bashorun Askia as a trusted and party loyalist to the core, who speaks less but is committed to delivering any assignment given to him.