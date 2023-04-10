Buhari Mourns Wife Of Patriarch Of Dantata Family, Hajiya Rabi

* Says she’s known for unparalleled compassion and philanthropy

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed condolence over the demise of Hajiya Rabi Aminu Dantata, wife of businessman, philanthropist and patriarch of the large Dantata family in Kano, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, saying she will be remembered for her unparalleled compassion and philanthropy.



The President, according to a statement issued on Sunday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the deceased had a passion for service to the people.

“She was a celebrated philanthropist who loved to share all that she had. Her simple and compassionate life was an inspiration to all those around her”.

He prayed to Allah to accept her good deeds and give strength to Alhaji Aminu to bear the loss.