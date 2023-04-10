Buhari Expresses Sadness Over Death Of Sheikh Ibrahim’s Oldest Son, Musa Alkasim

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the family of Sheikh Ibrahim Ibn Saleh al-Hussaini, also known as Shaykh Sharif Saleh, the government and people of Borno State in mourning the demise of the Sheikh’s oldest son, Alhaji Musa Alkasim.



In a message to Sheikh Ibrahim, the Chairman of the Fatwa Committee of the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, President Buhari, in a release issued on Sunday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, said he is “deeply saddened to learn about the demise of your reliable and trustworthy son, Musa.

“With his passing away, a promising career in business and academia has come to an end.”



He described the late 59-year-old Musa as a kind and enterprising young man who will sorely be missed.

According to the President: “Allah knows best. In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with you, your family and people of Borno State”.