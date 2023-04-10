At Easter, Nigerian Leaders Advocate Love Among People

* Osinbajo, CJN, CAN, Obaseki, others urge reciprocity in Christ-like values

Deji Elumoye, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Alex Enumah in Abuja, Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia and John Shiklam in Kaduna

Prominent Nigerians, yesterday, greeted the Christian community in the country on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebrations, using the opportunity to advocate love among citizens, especially, at this critical time in the Nigeria’s history.

Among those who sent love messages to the Christian community were the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola; Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN); and Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki.



Speaking with newsmen shortly after the Easter Sunday service at the Aso Villa Chapel, Abuja, Osinbajo called on all Nigerians to show love to one another. He asked Nigerians to remember God’s love to humanity during this season and always.

Osinbajo said, “My message is contained in the scripture in John 3:16, ‘For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever believes in him will not perish, but have eternal life.



“It’s a message of the amazing love of Jesus Christ; amazing love of God, that he gave up his son so that you and I will not have to pay again for our sins. So, it is an amazing day; a fantastic day and I wish you all a Happy Easter and a great and happy resurrection morning.”

Osinbajo was accompanied to the service by his wife, Dolapo, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, his wife, among others

In his Easter message, State House Chaplain, Pastor Joseph Seyi Malomo, stated that Easter was a time of sacrifice and a time to remind everyone of God’s love and His salvation of mankind.

CJN: Pray for Peace, Tranquillity

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, felicitated with Christians in Nigeria and the world over during this year’s Easter celebration. Ariwoola, who also greeted Muslim faithful in the country over the on-going Ramadan fast, counselled both Christians and Muslims to use the two occasions to pray fervently for peace and tranquillity in the country.

The CJN said, in the statement he personally signed, “It is with gratitude to Almighty Allah, the most gracious, the most merciful, the most benevolent for His grace at this season, when both Christians and Muslims all over the globe are fasting and calling on Almighty God for protection and blessings that I express my greetings to all.



“I am using this opportunity to thank my brother Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and our supporting staff for their unalloyed cooperation since the beginning of the current legal year of the 2022/2023 which started in the mid September, 2022.

“I want to specifically appreciate and acknowledge my brother Justices who have delivered 272 judgements in the normal civil, criminal and election related appeal under immense pressure. We appreciate, adore and give glory to Almighty God who has continued to keep us all in good health.

“I wish the Christian faithful a joyous Easter and the Muslim Ummah a rewarding Ramadan and happy Eid- el- Fitr.”

Show Love to Underprivileged Folks, CAN Urges Nigerians

President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, enjoined Nigerians to be peaceful and show love to the less privileged persons. Okoh urged the citizens to remember the less fortunate in the society and extend a hand of love and kindness to them.



In his Easter message, Okoh said, “Easter is a time of hope and renewal, a time when we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the power that gives a new beginning. It is a time, when we reflect on the sacrifices that Christ made for us and the new life that his resurrection represents.

“As a nation, Nigeria has faced many challenges in recent years, from insecurity and economic instability to social and political unrest. However, just as Christ rose from the dead and brought new life to the world, we, too, can rise above our challenges and start afresh.



“This Easter, let us all come together and renew our commitment to building a better Nigeria. Let us embrace the power that gives a new beginning and work together to create a brighter future for ourselves and our children. Let us put aside our differences and come together in unity, just as Christ’s resurrection brought together people from all walks of life.”

Obaseki Urges Sacrificial Life by Citizens

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki felicitated with Christians on the commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, urging them to use the period to seek the face of God and work towards a peaceful and progressive country.

Obaseki, in his Easter message, charged the Christian faithful to imbibe the virtues of tolerance, sacrifice, and love, as exemplified by Jesus Christ.



The governor stated, “Easter is a time of reflection, renewal and hope. It reminds us of the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus Christ for the redemption of mankind. His death and resurrection brought hope to a world filled with despair, and it remains a symbol of hope for all humanity.

“In Nigeria, we face peculiar challenges that require resilience and hope. As a nation, we have witnessed unprecedented security challenges, and economic difficulties, among others. However, I strongly believe that we will overcome these challenges and emerge stronger.



“As we celebrate Easter, let us draw strength from the resilience of Jesus Christ and remain hopeful for a better Nigeria. We must continue to seek the face of God and work together towards building a nation where peace, unity, and progress thrive.

“I urge all Edo State citizens to use this Easter period to reflect on our collective responsibility in building a better state and nation. Let us demonstrate love and kindness towards one another and continue to support the efforts of the government in providing good governance.”

Ukpong: Be Resilient on Search for New Nigeria

Catholic Bishop of Umuahia Diocese, Most Rev. Michael Ukpong, urged Nigerians to sustain the quest for a new Nigeria, despite their disappointment on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election. Ukpong gave the advice in his Easter message. He said Nigerians had gone to the poll and voted for the emergence of a new Nigeria but “for now, that hope has been crucified by INEC.



“The message of Easter this year for the good people of Nigeria is that we should not give up the hope for a New Nigeria, which many of us voted for.”

Referencing the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, Ukpong noted that the enemies of Jesus rejoiced while his disciples were in sorrow only for the table to turn eventually.

He said, “In the same way, the good people of Nigeria are in sorrow now, while the criminal elements in politics are rejoicing believing they have had it again their way. In a short while, at God’s appointed time, the table will turn on them and our sorrow will turn into joy.”

Alex Otti: Abia is Risen with Christ

Governor-elect of Abia State, Mr. Alex Otti, said the 2023 Easter celebration was significant for the state, saying, “Abia is risen with Christ” following the outcome of the governorship poll. Otti stated this in a message he sent to Abians to mark this year’s Easter celebration.

The new governor stated, “I see a correlation between the story of Easter and the story of Abia State. Just like our Lord Jesus Christ conquered death and rose from the dead, Abia State, by the grace of God, has defeated her enemies and has risen from the stranglehold of underdevelopment, deprivation and poverty to prosperity and transformation.”



He saud just as Jesus Christ triumphed over death, the people of Abia State spoke eloquently and gallantly with their votes and overcame the forces of bad governance.

He noted that it did not come easy, as “the evil forces that had held the state bound in the last 24 years rose once again to steal our victory, (but) God in His infinite mercy said, no, and literally stood against them. We were subsequently declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after four days.”

Kaduna Governor-elect Preaches Humility

Kaduna State Governor-elect, Senator Uba Sani, said Nigeria would be a better place if citizens imbibed the virtues of humility, love, compassion, peace and righteousness of Jesus Christ.

In a message marking the Easter celebrations in Kaduna, Sani admonished Christians to strive to imbibe the virtues, which Jesus Christ lived for. He called on Nigerians to use the Easter period to purge themselves of feelings of hate and forgive one another.

Sani stated, “We must strive to imbibe the values, which Jesus Christ lived for. If we imbibe the values of humility, love, compassion, peace and righteousness, our communities and country would be better places.”



The governor-elect noted that Easter was a time of spiritual and physical renewal, stressing that the lent period enabled the faithful to return to God through fasting, prayers and alms giving.

“If we imbibe the values of humility, love, compassion, peace and righteousness, our communities and country would be better places,” he said, adding, “Most of our communities are in the throes of conflict. Peace is the only way towards progress and development.”