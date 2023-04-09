Women Support Group Appeals to Political Parties for Power Shift to Kogi West

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

Ahead of the governorship primaries by the various political parties in Kogi State, a group , Kogi Women Support Group has appealed to the critical stakeholders to allow power shift to Kogi West this time around.

No fewer than 1,500 women throng the major street of Lokoja, the state capital to appeal the stakeholders in the various to ensure that governorship ticket is zoned to Kogi West Senatorial district on Saturday.

Spokesperson of Kogi Women Support group, Hajia Salamatu Ashabe Danfulani, while speaking in chat with Journalists in Lokoja, stated that support walk was necessitated to drum support for Kogi West to have a shot at governorship seat at Lugard house in Lokoja.

Hajia Danfulani pointed out that since the creation of the state in 1991, Kogi East has ruled for 16 years, while Kogi Central is about to complete their 8 years, stressing that Kogi West has served the two districts and it is now their turn to support Kogi West .

She pointed out that the group and numerous others will be ready to work for any political party that chooses it candidates from Kogi West.

According to her, since the creation of the state 32 years ago, Kogi West has not been opportune to produce the governor.

“The state belongs to all of us, there is not part of the state that is inferior to the other, we must have equal rights, if the other two Senatorial Districts have had a shot at the position, the West should also be allowed.” She stated.

Danfulani also called on stakeholders across political divide and across the length and breadth of the state to support the agitation of power shift.

“We have supported them in the past, it’s only just for them to support our position this time around,” she added