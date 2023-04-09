The Return of Former IG, Solomon Arase

It was the late celebrated motivational speaker and author, Myles Monroe, that said that an individual should utilise their full potential and leave nothing unused by the time of their passing. This mindset has been adopted by many people, including the former Inspector-General of Nigerian Police (IG), Solomon Arase.

With his new appointment as the Chairman of the Nigeria Police Service Commission (PSC), one can say that the sun has risen anew on Arase. An individual’s talent can bring them to the peak of the world or dump them at the bottom. Arase understands this fact and has consequently fixed his great talents in second place, choosing instead to prioritise diligence and good work. His choice is finally paying off, especially since President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him to the position of PSC Chairman in January 2023.

Arase is growing more and more comfortable in the PSC Chairmanship position, leaving observers no choice other than to praise him. After all, it is not every individual that emerges from retirement and immediately becomes accustomed to the ups and downs of everyday office life. Then again, Arase has always stood out as a capable officer of the federation, giving nothing less than his best in whatever position he finds himself. Indeed, Arase did well during his time as the 18th IG. At the height of that career, he was in charge of coordinating the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, which is the main intelligence-gathering unit of the Nigerian Police Force. After his retirement, the next time he would be in the limelight was when President Buhari conferred the Nigerian national honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) on him in October 2022.

One can only celebrate the rising sun over Arase’s head. Moving from retirement to PSC chairmanship, the man’s momentum is unstoppable.