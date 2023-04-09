  • Sunday, 9th April, 2023

Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Osoba, Others Pay Last Respects to Bola Ajibola

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former president Olusegun Obasanjo, former Governor Segun Osoba, Deputy governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako – Oyedele, Ogun Chief Justice, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, Chief Imam of Egbaland, Sheik Sa’dallah Bamgbola, were among dignitaries who paid their last respects to former Attorney – General of the Federation, Prince Bola Ajibola.

Ajibola, also a former jurist of International Court at Hague, Netherlands, died early Sunday, following age related ailments.

After Janazah prayer led by Chief Imam of Egbaland, Sheik Sa’dallah Bamgbola, the remains of Ajibola were interred within the sprawling Islamic Mission for Africa(IMA) premises, a the centre he established decades ago on Abiola Way area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

Vice President Osinbajo arrived the venue at about 4.57pm. 

