NPFL: Kwara Utd Hold Leaders Bendel Insurance in Benin City

*Obaseki, Shaibu commend Benin Arsenal for maintaining unbeaten run

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commended the performance of Bendel Insurance Football Club as the team ended Match-day 13 against visiting Kwara United with a draw at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

“It was an exciting game which the home team ought to have won as they dominated play and showed more superiority, but were not lucky in terms of goals. We were not as fortunate as we expected to be,” he stressed.

Obaseki continued, “They have done well. This is their 13th match that they are unbeaten. They drew at home but we expected them to win but their performance was encouraging. The idea today is to invite Edo State citizens to come out and support their home team and recreate that culture of coming out to watch matches.

“We are not wrong in choosing sports as our priority back in 2016 when we were campaigning. I said sports will be a major area of focus and that the Deputy Governor (Phillip Shaibu) will lead our initiative in sports.

“Thank God we did not make a mistake as these facilities were not in existence in 2016 in this form but today we have world-class facilities that can host world events. Our priority is to put this facility to use, ensuring we host more events here,” enthused Gov Obaseki.

He also expressed happiness with that the tartan track on the Ogbemudia main-bowl is of the same quality with the one used at the last Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“The tartan tracks you are standing on are certified and have the same quality of tracks used in the last Olympics. Our priority now is to get our citizens to take advantage of the investment we have made in sports and utilize these facilities and encourage school sports to catch our children young and also to encourage them to do more sporting activities.”