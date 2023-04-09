No Plan to Probe the Administration of Governor Sani Bello, Says Niger APC

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The All Progressives Congress APC (APC) has said the incoming administration of Alhaji Umar Mohammed Bago has no plan to probe the outgoing administration of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state.

The State Secretary of the Party, Alhaji Khalid Ibrahim, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna yesterday.

Khalid said a section of the media misrepresented the speech of Bago to the effect that the Transition Committee he inaugurated would probe the finances of the 8-year tenure of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello’s administration.

Khalid added that the misrepresentation by the media was to put a wedge between the incoming and outgoing governments, which he said would not be allowed to happen.

According to the party scribe, the APC in Niger state is “one big family” and its administration “is a continum” vowing no matter the antics of the media the party will continue to work and remain as one.

Khalid, therefore, charged the media to embark on development journalism instead of trying to create acrimony among the people.

He charged “our teeming supporters “and the people of Niger state to disregard the publications in its entirety.