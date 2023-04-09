Logistics Leader, Michael Makinde, Sees Nigeria’s Potential to Be a Global Player

Vision is one of the core components of transformational leadership, whether it is in the corporate or social space. For Michael Makinde, one of the good brains actively involved in logistics in and outside Africa, seeing possibilities is not the issue. The issue is readying the people to reach for these possibilities. Even so, one cannot help but sigh at the seeming ease with which Makinde intends to lead the logistics industry in Nigeria, thus gaining a foothold for the nation in the global market.

Who doesn’t want their nation to excel in their playground? Not Makinde. Since he proved his business genius in the United Kingdom, the United States, and all around the world, Makinde has never forgotten the nation bound in freedom, peace, and unity. Nevertheless, he has a vision in which progress is another virtue that makes up the spirit of Nigeria. In Makinde’s vision, logistics can take us there.

When it comes to qualifications, Makinde is a lot higher on the qualified scale than almost any Nigerian living at home or abroad. With his formal and professional business education compressed alongside his career into more than 30 years of active participation in the logistics industry all over the world, Makinde is not your run-of-the-mill development proponent. Instead, he has worked in and out of prestigious institutions with strong interests in logistics, supply chain innovation, operations management, and other related areas.

This wealth and breadth of experience make Makinde qualified to determine Nigeria’s viability for the logistics global space. And Makinde estimates that Nigeria can make it. Truth be told, with Makinde involved with professional institutions such as the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture, as well as the Manufacturer Association of Nigeria, it is only a matter of time before he takes our leaders by the hand and leads them there.

Yes, the future of Nigeria is bright indeed. With a little push here and a little push there, active visionaries like Makinde will help usher in a new era of progress in Nigeria.