Kidnappers of Zamfara Children Demand N30m Ransom

Gunmen, who kidnapped children and women in Wanzamai village, Zamfara State have demanded N30 million ransom, a family source said.

Suspected bandits had on Thursday abducted at least 100 persons from farmlands in Zamfara and Katsina states.

A resident of Wanzamai village in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State identified as Sani Wanzamai said about 80 children from Wanzamai village were kidnapped and more than 20 other persons from neighbouring villages were abducted.

Our correspondent learnt that the abductors had called some of the victims’ families and demanded that N60million must be paid before the children could be released.

“Negotiations have started in earnest and kidnappers have reduced the ransom to N30 million. They asked the families of the victims to go and raise the money,” the source said.

However, the state police command through its spokesman, CSP Muhammad Shehu, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr . Kolo Yusuf, had reassured the public, especially families of the victims that “the command in collaboration with the military and vigilantes are making efforts to rescue the victims hale and hearty and reunite them with their families.”