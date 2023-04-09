Discordant Tunes in APC as Governor Abiodun, OGD’s Smouldering War Gets Messier

It began as a rumour. It later spread like wildfire in the streets. But finally, those familiar with the political situation in Ogun State have hinted at a smouldering ‘war’ between two Ogun State gladiators, the state governor, Dapo Abiodun and the former governor and now a senator-elect, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, better known as OGD.

According to insiders, what began as rumour has gone full-blown, and is getting messier by the day.

Society Watch can reveal that at the heart of the deepening political feud is a supremacy tussle in the gateway state. It was also disclosed that the crisis had been on before the gubernatorial election on March 18, 2023, but finally reared its ugly head immediately after the election when the governor accused OGD of treachery.

He alleged that the senator-elect failed to work for his reelection, but threw his weight behind Ladi Adebutu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

As revealed by a source, OGD’s alleged support for the rival candidate made it possible for the governor to lose Ogun East Senatorial District which is also the constituency of the trio of Abiodun, OGD and Adebutu. Aides and associates of Abiodun and OGD are now throwing shades, shots, and open accusations at each other.

The source disclosed further that Abiodun felt betrayed that he brought the ex-governor to APC after he was reportedly ‘chased’ out of the PDP by some powerful ‘hawks’. It was also disclosed that the governor made it possible for OGD to get a foothold in APC because of his support. But OGD’s men are quick to debunk this and are ripping apart the performances of the governor in the past four years, which they described as abysmal. According to them, OGD’s move to the APC was made possible by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who has been a long-time friend of the former governor.

“How did OGD persuade thousands of supporters and people of Ogun State to work against an incumbent governor in his local government and constituency and they listened to him? It doesn’t add up. This is an indication of the governor’s woeful performance in the last four years.

“Also, his lackadaisical attitude before the election worked against him. Before the election, Governor Abiodun refused to speak or pick up the phone calls of traditional rulers, and political leaders, including members of his own political party in the constituency.

“He believed he had them wrapped up in his palm. Many were wondering how someone that ignored many top political elders in the constituency could win their votes. Maybe he relied so much on his money or voodoo,’’ a source added.