  • Saturday, 8th April, 2023

Senate President Felicitates Christians at Easter

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has sent his felicitations to Christians in Nigeria as they join their brethren across the world in remembrance of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

As they mark this great occasion of Easter, Lawan urged the faithful to reflect on the significance of the season.

The Senate President said just as they celebrate Easter for Jesus’ victory over death on the cross and his resurrection that rekindles the hope of eternal life, they should also pray for the peace and prosperity of Nigeria.

He said the occasion should bolster their hope of their nation’s triumph over her current challenges of nation building and the imminence of better days.

He also urges all Nigerians, and particularly religious leaders and clerics, to pray for a peaceful political transition in Nigeria.

Lawan also called for prayers for God’s blessings and guidance for the incoming governments at the national and state levels, including for the soon to be inaugurated 10th National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly.

The Senate President wished all Nigerians a happy celebration.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.