Rivers Utd Optmistic of NPFL Title Defence

The technical adviser of Rivers United Stanley Eguma has stated that the team has perfected their plans to win the CAF Confederation Cup and retain the Nigeria Premier Football League, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Eguma made this assertion on their arrival back in the country from Abidjan where Rivers United lost their last CAF Confederation group match 0-1 to ASEC Mimosa.

He added that they are aware that Nigerians wish to see an NPFL club winning the elusive CAF Confederation Cup for the first time in the history of the country.

“All the competitions we entered have their categories and I think CAF Confederation Cup is higher than any of them but we are not losing focus because it was through the league we got this ticket to go to the continent.

“We knew Nigerians have an interest in CAF competitions and we don’t have to let them down that is why we have given the utmost attention to make sure we perform well”, he said.

Rivers United have qualified for the quarterfinal of the CAF Club competition. The Port Harcourt based team will have to wait till Wednesday when the draw will take place to know their knockout stage opponent.