  • Saturday, 8th April, 2023

Rivers Utd Optmistic of NPFL Title Defence

Sport | 3 hours ago

The technical adviser of Rivers United Stanley Eguma has stated that the team has perfected their plans to win the CAF Confederation Cup and retain the Nigeria Premier Football League, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Eguma made this assertion on their arrival back in the country from Abidjan where Rivers United lost their last CAF Confederation group match 0-1 to ASEC Mimosa.

He added that they are aware that Nigerians wish to see an NPFL club winning the elusive CAF Confederation Cup for the first time in the history of the country.

“All the competitions we entered have their categories and I think CAF Confederation Cup is higher than any of them but we are not losing focus because it was through the league we got this ticket to go to the continent.

“We knew Nigerians have an interest in CAF competitions and we don’t have to let them down that is why we have given the utmost attention to make sure we perform well”, he said.

Rivers United have qualified for the quarterfinal of the CAF Club competition. The Port Harcourt based team will have to wait till Wednesday when the draw will take place to know their knockout stage opponent.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.