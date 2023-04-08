 Kogi CJ Warns Judicial Officers  against Negative Conduct

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State Chief Judge, Justice Josiah Joe Majebi, has cautioned judicial officers to avoid negative conduct in the discharge of their constitutional duties.

Justice Majebi gave the warning at the Valedictory Court Session in honour of Justice Esther Onuche Haruna on her retirement as a Judge of the Kogi State High Court of Justice in Lokoja.

The Chief Judge also charged lawyers to avoid unnecessary delay of criminal cases for personal gains.

He described Justice Haruna as an incorruptible judge who performed various assignments given her with utmost sense of responsibility.

According to him, “Justice Haruna’s impeccable character, humble disposition, unblemished record of service to Kogi State and Nigeria would be greatly missed.”

In his remark, the representative of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Jibrin Okutepa, described Justice Haruna as a judicial Amazon who was a role model to upcoming judicial officers.

Okutepa urged judges to remain apolitical and exhibit a high sense of patriotism and integrity while performing their duties.

In his message, Governor Yahaya Bello promised the government’s continued partnership with the judiciary to achieve set goals.

Represented by his deputy, Chief Edward Onoja, Governor Bello expressed appreciation to Justice Haruna for her selfless service to her fatherland and wished her the best in retirement.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association, Lokoja chapter, Iliayasu Alhassan, called for more attention to the welfare of Magistrates in Kogi State.

In her speech, Justice Haruna attributed her achievements to God’s grace, support of her husband and roles played by late Justice Alhassan Idoko, James Ogebe and Justice Umaru Eri.

Justice Haruna equally expressed appreciation to the State Chief Judge, Justice Josiah Majebi, other High Court judges as well as Heads of Court for their unflinching support during her years in service.

She appealed to judicial officers to remain fair and just in the discharge of their duties by avoiding acts inimical to judicial procedures.