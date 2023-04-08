Falcon Aero Unveils New Solutions for Business Travellers

Omolabake Fasogbon.

Business aviation firm, Falcon Aerospace Limited has launched new applications to ease business jet booking and enhance service accessibility.

At the official launch, the firm also unveiled its operational business units, stressing innovation as its driving force.

Speaking, Chief Executive Officer of Falcon, Chukwuerika Achum explained that the business model derives from increased demand for business aviation by more Africans doing business across Africa, and non-Africans flying into the continent for business and tourism.

He stated that the company’s obsession with innovation inspired its latest offerings which were targeted at delivering more value to customers.

He said, “We are proud of our African origin and are deeply committed to the continent’s development. As an organisation with deep African roots and values, we possess a significant understanding of the business terrain in Africa.

“Operating through our business units, we aim to make a difference in an often exclusive and elusive market via the delivery of excellent customer service, adaptation of technology, inclusive customer targeting, and continuous innovation.”

Achum described the company’s business unit as Vivajets, CharterXE and FlyPJX.

According to him, Vivajets is the company’s operational brand meant to interface with the regulator and provide a wide range of services including charter brokerage and aircraft management, amongst others.

He added, “CharterXE is an automated private jet booking platform that provides access to the company’s charter brokerage services through digital devices. It is available as a mobile app and also via web, while FlyPJX is a charter per seat booking platform.

Head of Business Excellence of Falcon Aero, Tejumade Salami said the birth of the firm heralded a new future of possibilities in the African business aviation market.

“We aim to democratise business aviation and make the service accessible and affordable to more people”, she said.

In his remark, Director of Air Transport Regulation, National Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Chris Najomo commended the business initiative and also stressed compliance to regulatory standards.