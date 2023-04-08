Bishop Urges Catholic Priests to Desist from Wealth Accumulation

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, His Lordship, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, has urged priests in his diocese to shun materialism.

Ezeokafor said priests had no children or families, and as such should not be caught engaging in worldly accumulation of wealth.

He also barred priests of the diocese from engaging in politics, saying they should rather face their priestly calling and concentrate on winning souls to God.

The bishop handed down the admonitions while delivering a homily to mark this year’s Chrism Mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, Awka.

“Priests must continue in their onerous task of winning souls for Christ. That is their primary assignment. They must propagate the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“You must shun accumulation of riches. That is not your calling. Priests neither have children, not families, so how will someone who has no children be seeking to make a lot of money, when their task is to propagate the gospel?

“You are not also to engage in politics. Do not engage in partisan politics, that is not your calling.”

The bishop, speaking on the state of the nation, bemoaned the hardship in the country, describing it as terrible.

He urged all to persevere and appreciated the Catholic faithful for coming to pay him homage during this year’s Cathedraticum, despite the sufferings in the country.