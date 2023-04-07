Tension as Masked Gunmen killed Man in Ekiti

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Two unidentified gunmen have killed a young man (name withheld) yesterday in Irona area of Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

According to eye witness account, the gunmen, who wore black waylaid the car (Corolla) of the deceased and shot severally at his windscreen before dragging him on the floor and shot him four times on the chest.

The attack instigated tension as the killers shot sporadically in the air, making traders, commuters and passers-by to scamper for safety.

The gunmen were said to have carried a sack suspected to be filled with money in the car and speed off.

One man who craved anonymity said that the man already knew he was being pursued as he tried to manoeuvre the roundabout in haste but was held down by traffic congestion.

At the moment, the body has been taken from the crime scene by men of the Ekiti State Police Command.

When contacted, the spokesman for Ekiti State Police Command, DSP Sunday Abutu, promised to get back on the matter.

Recalled that this is coming after three days a man identified as Alfa was killed around the area by suspected cult members.