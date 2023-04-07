Oyetola Mourns Death of First Nigerian Structural Engineer

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo.

Immediate past Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has mourned the death of the heir of the Omisore’s dynasty and first Nigerian Structural Engineer, Arole Ezekiel Iyiola Omisore, who died last Sunday.

Oyetola expressed deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased, particularly the National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Christopher Iyiola Omisore, and the entire people of Ile-Ife.

Arole Omisore reportedly breathed his last on Sunday at the age of 96 years.

Oyetola, in a statement by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan, described the death of the nonagenarian as a painful one in view of his sterling contributions to nation’s building, national growth and development.

Oyetola, who described the deceased as a distinguished Nigerian whose existence had greatly impacted humanity, said the deceased would be forever remembered for his enduring legacies, particularly in the engineering sector.

He acknowledged the immense contributions of the late Elder of Yoruba Tennis Club and former President of the Nigerian Institute of Structural Engineers at raising the bar of engineering sector in the country.

“The tremendous achievements of late Omisore can never be over-emphasised as an employee of defunct Government of Western Region. He was one of the reference points in his chosen career as his expertise remained a subject of reference to the current and upcoming engineers in the country.

“Though death is inevitable, we were pained at the time of the occurrence of his death, most importantly, when his repository of knowledge spanning decades was still useful to all and sundry. But we are consoled in the fact that the late Omisore lived all his entire life to worship his creator and impact humanity.

“As I share in the present mood of the bereaved family, I urge them to take solace in the fact that Arole Omisore lived a worthy life and bequeathed indelible imprints that would live forever for generations yet unborn.

“I commiserate with the entire members of the Omisore dynasty, the good people of Ile-Ife, its environs and indeed the people of Osun and Nigeria on the passage of our father, Arole Omisore.

“We pray Almighty God to rest his soul permanently in the finest place in heaven and grant us the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”, Oyetola said.

AbdulRazaq Lauds FG over Approval of Four Major Roads in Kwara – Hammed Shittu in Ilorin.

Kwara state governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has lauded Federal Government for approving the rehabilitation of four major roads in the State during the last Federal Executive meeting in Abuja.

The Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja had on Wednesday granted approvals to BUA Group for the rehabilitation of four major roads in the State.

The roads are: Kosubosu-Kaiama-Bode Saadu (130km); Bacita-Shonga-Lafiagi (83km); Eiyenkorin-Afon-Offa-Odo Ottin (49km); and Okuta-Bukuro Road, which connects to the Benin Republic (32km). These come to 294km in all.

The state governor, Alhaji AbdulRazaq made the commendation in Ilorin on Thursday in a statement.

He said, “the roads will be constructed under the Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme (Executive Order 7).

“Upon completion, these projects will revolutionise road travels within Kwara and neighbouring states, with huge potentials for development and food security.”

AbdulRazaq added, “Today, our efforts to further open up our state for socioeconomic growth yielded huge returns as the Federal Executive Council (FEC) graciously granted approvals to the BUA Group for the rehabilitation of four major roads in Kwara State.

“We thank President Muhammadu Buhari for this landmark development. We similarly commend BUA for keying into the laudable initiative”.

The governor however said that, “Our administration will offer all the support to make these projects come through for the benefit of our people”.