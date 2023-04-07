Obi: Only Investment in Human Capital Can Bring Development to Nigeria

*Says his commitment to societal development remains unchanged

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi has stressed that only investment in human capital could bring development in Nigeria.

Obi stated this at Paul University, a faith-based institution owned by the Anglican Communion, where he donated N10 million to the institution.

He said now that elections are over, he would recommence his visits to schools and hospitals, to intervene in ensuring that the effort to build human capital in Nigeria was achieved.



The presidential candidate said on his own, he undertakes the visit of at least three hospitals and secondary schools every month, to give support to them as a way of intervening in their infrastructure.

During the visit, Obi said: “This is a visit that I would have done since January this year, but as you know, I was involved in campaigns. I didn’t want what I’m doing in the education and health sector to be mixed up with politics.

“As a person, I endeavour to visit at least three hospitals and three secondary schools every month. As you would see later from the cheque I have for you, it was written since January this year.



“Paul University is one institution that once in a while I intervene in my own little way. I believe that to solve this country’s problems, we need to invest in human capital development, and this means investment in health and education, and I have always intervened in this areas, all over Nigeria.

“Right now, elections are over. I am no longer fighting for votes, I’m no longer doing anything, this is the time to show interest in my country.

“That is what I’m here to do at Paul University, today. I urge you all to do the right thing, keep doing the right thing. I believe that God will at his own time intervene, and give salvation to Nigeria.”



Obi handed a cheque of N10 million to the school’s management, to the cheers of members of management team of the university, staff and students alike.

Earlier, Obi was welcomed to the institution by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Obiora Nwosu and the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof Chinyere Okunna, who had worked with Obi in various positions, during his tenure as governor of Anambra State.

In a related development, Obi yesterday stated that his commitment to the development of society remains unshaken by the challenges that have characterised the political atmosphere in the nation.



Obi revealed that the ultimate progress and development of society remains his vision, adding that he would stop at nothing to make it a reality.

Obi made the revelations at Regina Caeli Specialist Hospital, Awka, when he paid an unscheduled visit to the hospital to encourage them in the critical role they play in society, while giving them financial support. He maintained that he was by no means desperate for political power, saying he was desperate to make the society work.



“Anyone who has followed my journey in life will discover that I do not joke with human development, of which health is a critical component.

“I have maintained that the surest means of developing our society is by investing the three components of human development being education, health and poverty alleviation. So for me, beyond getting access to political power, I desire to see a functional society.

“Today I decided to pass through Regina Caeli Specialist Hospital and support the great works they are doing. I am happy with their efforts in delivering good health care to the people, and I am confident that they will do more with my financial support,” Obi said.

He presented a cheque of N1 million to the management of the hospital to support their healthcare delivery and help some indigent patients in dire financial need.



Appreciating Obi for his benevolence, the Manager of the Hospital, Rev Fr Innocent Affusim, on behalf of the Proprietor of the Hospital, Most Rev Paulinus Ezeokafor, described Obi as a gracious gift to humanity, moreso Nigeria. He said that Obi has remained consistent in his generosity, and that he is a firm supporter of societal progress. He prayed God to continue to protect and bless Obi always.