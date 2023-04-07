  • Friday, 7th April, 2023

NDLEA Extends Close of Recruitment Application Portal by a Week

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) has extended its recruitment exercise by another week to give room for more applications to be submitted.

A statement that was issued yesterday by the Spokesman of NDLEA, Mr. Femi Babafemi, said that the new closing day for the recruitment portal is midnight of Monday, April 17.

The statement read: “The Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has approved the extension of the close of application on its recruitment portal by a week to enable applicants having challenges submitting their applications take advantage of the additional days to complete the process.

“The online application portal was opened on Sunday, March 12 and originally scheduled to close on Saturday, April 8, but with the one week extension, the portal will remain open till midnight of Monday, April 17.”

He noted that “this will enable applicants who are yet to complete their application process to do so and those interested but yet to sign up to also take advantage of the extra days to fill their application on the portal.”

