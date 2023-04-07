Firms Organise Leadership Training for Insurance Directors in London

Risk Analyst Consultant UK, a sister company to Risk Analyst Insurance Brokers Nigeria in collaboration with Chartered Insurance Institute of London will organise second edition of the Insurance Leadership training programme for Board of Directors and Senior Executives working in the insurance industry in Africa.

According to the organisers, the first training which was recently concluded in February 2023, was a huge success and quite impactful for the participants, leading to a demand for the program to be brought back in order for other leaders in the industry to participate.

In a statement signed by the Managing Consultant Dr. Funmi Babington-Ashaye, she urged eligible participants which include members of board of directors of insurance companies to attend the upcoming training that would be held between May 8th 2023 to 12th May, 2023 at the Iconic Fenchurch Building in London.

According to her the training will comprise of interactive modules, discussions, exercises, group work and visits to interesting places in London such as Bank of England, Lloyds of London and London Guildhall.

She said Letter of invitations would be issued to attendees in need to support their visa application and certificate of attendance at the completion of the course.

She further said participants would also be entitled to Continuous Professional Development (CPD) of 30 credits after the course.

“Whilst the brochure and relevant nomination documents have been attached herewith, the undersigned will be pleased to further expatiate should you need further clarification”, Ashaye said.