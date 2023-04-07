FG: 66.6% Eligible Population Vaccinated with COVID-19 Vaccines

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

In addition, government said another 82,474,931 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In a bid to reverse poor health indices and provide Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria, the federal government said it has so far revived o 4,000 Primary Healthcare Centre (PHCS) nationwide.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this at a media briefing to commemorate the World Health Day and World Health Workers Week held yesterday.



Regarding efforts to check COVID-19, Ehanire said the National Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), has as of April 1, 2023, fully vaccinated 71,477,351 Nigeria residents with COVID-19 vaccines. This represented 61.6 per cent of the targeted eligible population and another 82,474,931 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.



Ehanire said the country was still implementing the SCALES 3.0 strategy using Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, “until we achieve at least 70% coverage needed for strong herd immunity against the COVID-19 virus.



He said the federal government had initiated the revitalisation of about 10,000 primary healthcare centers nationwide.

“As exemplified by the revitalised Kuchigoro PHC in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT. More than 4,000 PHCs have been revitalised so far, while working towards a new PHC model equipped will staff quarters, solar power, and assured potable water supply, to enable 24+hour service provision to citizens,” he said.

Ehanire said these steps taken by government have improved primary healthcare services in Nigeria and reduced challenges women face in childbirth and addressing home emergencies



The minister also explained that the Basic Health Provision Fund (BHCPF) was established by the National Health Act (2014) to provide and finance essential health services that address our poor health indices at Primary Health centers, to poor and vulnerable citizens, especially in rural areas.



According to him, the effort includes; provision of emergency medical services with a rural Ambulance System (RAS) under a National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System (NEMSAS), at no charge at point of care. These initiatives are undergoing pilot testing in some states.

Speaking further on the achievement of the adminstration in the health sector, Ehanire Nigeria’s immunization profile has recorded a significant improvement from 33 percent in 2016 to 57 per cent in 2021, despite Covid-19 pandemic distractions.



He added that Nigeria has remained free of wild polio virus (WPV) since obtaining certification in August 2020, over six years ago.

While reeling out it’s achievement in the past years, the Director of the African Region of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said a lot of important achievements have been realised towards the aspirations of the leaders who founded WHO.



For instance, Moeti said that Smallpox, which had claimed an estimated 300 million lives in the 20th century alone, has been eradicated.

“Since 1974, millions of children have received life-saving vaccines and other child survival interventions. In 2020, the WHO Africa Region received certification for eradicating wild polioviruses.



“Scaling up essential health services and coverage with key interventions has yielded results. Between 2011 and 2021, new HIV infections in the WHO African Region were reduced by 44 percent and AIDS-related deaths by 55 per cent.”

She also said that Tuberculosis deaths in the region fell by 26 per cent between 2015 and 2021.

“Simultaneously, healthy life expectancy in the African Region increased on average by ten years per person between 2000 and 2019,” Moeti said.