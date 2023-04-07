El-Rufai Commends Wike, Rivers People for Supporting Tinubu’s Presidency

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Governor Nasir Ahmed el-Rufai, has commended governor Nyesom Wike and the people of Rivers State for supporting the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a Southerner as president-elect in the 2023 presidential election.

The Kaduna governor, who made the commendation yesterday, when he performed the inauguration of Eneka-Igbo Etche Link Road, in Rivers, pointed out that though himself and governor Wike mighy be from different political parties, they shared a few things in common because they are Nigerians and believe in one Nigeria.

He said: “I want on behalf of our presidential candidate and our party to thank you and the good people of Rivers state for making the right choice in voting for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It is the first time since the Fourth Republic started in 1999 that PDP was unable to get 25 per cent in Rivers state.

“It shows that the people of Rivers can differentiate and they know when to vote for quality and they voted quality over political sentiments. We want to thank you for providing that leadership governor Wike.”

El-Rufai urged Wike , who he described as stance believer in the unity of Nigeria, to continue to work together with others of like minds to make Nigeria an egalitarian, progressive and prosperous society

“I want to assure you on behalf of the Northern APC governors that stood up and insisted that after eight years of President Buhari power should shift to the South was an act not only of belief in one Nigeria, but also in our enlightened self interest.

“This country has the potential to lead the African continent and indeed the black race. But only when Nigerian leaders come together and do what is best for the majority of our people. This is what the northern APC Governors stood for.

“This is what we believe Governor Wike stands for and this is part of the reason that I am here to extend our hand of fellowship to Your excellency governor Nyesom Wike and the people of Rivers state, for us to continue to work together as brothers and sisters to make Nigeria a better place for everyone. No matter what religion, ethnicity, tribe , colour or creed.”

He described the Eneka-Igbo Etche Link Road as a very important road that symbolises the quality of governance governor Wike has continued to provide to Rivers State.

According to him, there is a visible infrastructural transformation of the state and with an undoubtable heavy investment in health, education, and job creation.

In his remarks, Wike stressed that the last presidential election was about the protection of the unity of Nigeria and Rivers State sided with those patriots of national inclusivity to support southern presidency.

The Rivers state governor said it was natural justice that the presidency moved to the south since the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari, who hails from the north was just concluding its eight years tenure in office.

Governor Wike stated that those from the north, who supported southern presidency would have, instead, used their numerical strength to oppress the rest of the country and thwarted the quest for south of presidency, but they did not do such.

He explained that in Rivers State, the resolve to support southern presidency was not compromised and the election results are evidence of such support in the spirit of equity, justice and defence of the unity of Nigeria.

“Here,(Rivers) we supported the president from the south. I don’t want to say who we voted for, the results shows. I don’t know who took first, I don’t know who took second. But it is important to know that the people of the State supported the southern presidency.”