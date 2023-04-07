Easter: FRSC Deploys 950 Personnel, Equipment in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Kwara State Command, has deployed 950 personnel and equipment to ensure accident-free Easter celebrations in the state.

The state Corps Commander of the FRSC, Mr. Frederick Ogidan, stated this in Ilorin yesterday in a statement.

He said: “Out of the 950 personnel deployed, 322 would be Special Marshalls, 27 patrol vehicles, two power bikes, four ambulances and a 70-ton tow- truck that would monitor all roads during the celebrations.

Ogidan also said the command has deployed personnel for traffic control at a strategic location within Ilorin township and major cities in the state between April 6 to 12 this year in order to make the Easter celebrations a hitch-free one.

He enjoyed motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations such as excessive speeding, overloading, obstruction, use of phones while driving, passenger manifest violation, operation of mechanical deficiency and rickety vehicles, lane discipline/route violation among others.

In order to achieve free flow of traffic and reduction in a road traffic crash during the festivity, Ogidan explained further that “the heavy tow-truck, ambulances and rescue marshals will be stationed on the major highway within the state.

“The operation is targeted towards achieving 5 per cent reduction in road crash fatalities death and injuries being the Corps 2023 Corporate Strategic Goal 1.

While wishing the good people of the state a happy Easter celebration, he advised motorists to exercise caution, adding that: “Only the living celebrates.”