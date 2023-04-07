  • Friday, 7th April, 2023

Buhari Sacks NIPC’s Executive Secretary, Saratu Umar

Nigeria | 3 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday ordered the immediate termination of the appointment of the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Hajiya Saratu Umar.


In a directive to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, the President, according to a statement yesterday, by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, also mandated the most senior Director in the Commission to immediately take over in the interim.


Umar, an Economics graduate, was re-appointed NIPC Executive Secretary/CEO in July, 2022 for another five-year term by President Buhari.
This was the second time Umar would be sacked as NIPC Boss.


Seven years after she was removed by former President Goodluck Jonathan as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, Umar was appointed in July last year by Buhari to take over the helms of affairs of the Commission.


Jonathan had removed Saratu as the NIPC Boss in 2014, but Buhari had in July last year, reappointed her to take charge of the Investment Promotion Agency in Nigeria.

