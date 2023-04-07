Buhari: No More Easy Route to Power Than Electorate

*Happy voters rejected 10 governors’ bid to senate

*Says 2023 polls result has changed nation’s political landscape

*Expresses belief politics will be difficult henceforth

*Declares democracy as best system in Africa despite military incursion

*Bids Angola, UAE envoys farewell

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, declared that with the outcome of the 2023 national elections, there would be no more easy route to power than through the electorate.

He said the 2023 elections had shown the growing strength of the nation’s democracy and particularly, the sophistication of the Nigerian voter, when it comes to the choice of the leaders, stressing that politics would be very difficult now, going forward.



Buhari, who declared that democracy remained the best form of government in Africa despite military incursion in some countries, also bade the outgoing Angolan Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Dr Eustaquio Januario Quibato, and his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart, Dr Fahad Obaid farewell.

Speaking when he received the newly-installed Emir of Dutse, Jigawa State Capital, Alhaji Muhammad Hamim Nuhu Sunusi at the State House, Abuja, the president said the failure of 10 Governors to make it to the Senate meant that the only guaranteed route to power was the electorate, adding the voter was truly king when it comes to elections.



He said, “It is a testament to the maturity of our democracy and to the amazing sophistication of the voter. What shocked me was that the ordinary citizen, who is usually underrated has made the point of his political understanding of things.

“Assumption is always that you are governor for eight years and you go to the Senate to crown the career. No one should underrate the Nigerian voter anymore. Politics will be more difficult, henceforth.”



After listening to the Emir, who listed several government projects put in place for Jigawa State under the Buhari Presidency, and a request for some more, President Buhari promised to do his best for the state in the remaining time left, and to brief the incoming president, Bola Tinubu on those requests.

He agreed with his visitors that the particular problem of water supply to the state capital was worrisome.



The president told the Emir and members of the Emirate Council, who accompanied him that he and the entire nation would continue to miss his friend, the late Emir, Alhaji Nuhu Muhammad Sunusi, and would continue to pray for the repose of the deceased.

The Emir and leader of the delegation, Alhaji Muhammad Hamim, thanked the Buhari administration for helping Jigawa to excel in major rice production, for approving a rail link to Dutse from Kano and for the restoration of peace to the state, the entire nation and the neighbouring countries that had suffered past insecurity.



He also welcomed the upgrading of the Army Battalion in Dutse to a full military Brigade and requested the President to do something about the acute water shortage affecting the state capital.

But speaking while receiving Quibato, the president posited that despite the rash of military coups in some parts of Africa, “democracy is still the best option,” even as he recalled the role Nigeria played in the liberation of Angola, noting that the country used its size and resources to help sister African nations as much as possible.



Earlier, the Angolan envoy thanked the President for the “wise leadership you’ve been giving to Nigeria,” for being the Champion of Anti-Corruption in Africa, for degrading the Boko Haram insurgency group and for repositioning the Nigerian economy to be less import dependent.

When with Taffaq, Buhari said he was quite glad that Nigeria made a good impression on the UAE enjoy, as he stated in his remarks, stating that he had always been well received anytime he visited UAE, assuring him that the two countries would continue to improve on their relationship, “as we have so much in common.”



Taffaq too pledged that the two countries would continue to work “on the details of our relationship,” adding that he made lots of friends in government, the private sector, and civil society, in his five-year stay.

While noting that he travelled extensively in Nigeria, and had come to understand the diversity and culture of the people, he said, “I am leaving with beautiful memories. I will continue to be close to Nigeria in different capacities.”