BASL Warns against Criminal Acts at MMA2 Terminal

Chinedu Eze

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operator of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MMA2), Ikeja Lagos, has issued a stern warning against fraudulent and deceptive intentions, theft and other unlawful activities anywhere around the airport terminal, stating that anyone caught in the act would certainly be made to face the consequences of their actions.

In a statement on Thursday, its Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Oluwatosin Onalaja, said that sophisticated surveillance systems and other security measures are put on 24 hours guard to detect and deter any acts of criminalities at the MMA2 Terminal.

According to him, this warning had become necessary because of security and safety exigency, with reference to the event within the MMA2 terminal, which otherwise would have created panic, had it not been nibbed in the bud.

Onalaja said part of the recent success story of BASL’s security surveillance system and its impenetrable Aviation Security (AvSec) team, is about the detection and arrest of a fraudulent passenger that claimed to have lost his luggage and made aggressive demands for compensation until he was exposed.

After arriving on an Ibom Air flight from Abuja, he raised an alarm that his checked-in luggage was missing deceitfully not declaring that he had fraudulently removed the baggage tag to try to beat the system.Due to his persistence, the airline requested a review of the CCTV footage of that day from BASL to ascertain what really happened.

From the CCTV footage, it was discovered that his alleged missing bag was actually his checked-in bag.The footage showed him picking up the bag from the conveyor belt with a bag tag on it and taking it to the restroom where he removed the checked in tag from the bag. He then went straight to the Ibom Air counter where he raised the false alarm. When it was established that there was no missing bag, the case was reported to MMA2’s Aviation Security and Police. He maintained his innocence until he was confronted with the CCTV footage, at which point he broke down and confessed to the crime. He was charged to court where he pleaded guilty, showed remorse for his actions and promised not to repeat them again. He was convicted with an option of a fine.

BASL Head of Aviation Security, Monica Oguta, also stated that the safety and security of air travellers and other stakeholders is the priority of BASL, and therefore they have committed vast resources towards the maintenance of modern security surveillance systems, assuring all travellers of a safe and peaceful experience at the terminal.