APC Chieftain Urges Rivers People to Maitain Peace





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, has called on Rivers people to ensure the protection of the state and Nigeria in general.

Okocha, who was a former Chief of Staff to the Rivers state government, also urged those protesting in the state to spare the properties of the APC, stressing that the political party is not party to the issues leading to emerging insecurity in the state.

He said: “APC being a law-abiding party has on its own, advised aggrieved parties to take advantage of the provisions of the law in addressing grievances arising from the National elections and would not therefore turn around to encourage self help in the State”.

Okocha, who spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt, noted that “in the last 48hours, the atmosphere in our State has been charged following disagreements arising from the last gubernatorial elections conducted on the 18th of March, 2023 by INEC”.

He said members of the APC had been directed to maintain law and order and avoid any act capable of disturbing public peace, while calling on the security agencies to take proactive steps to stem the tide of rising tensions in the state.

Speaking further Okocha stressed: “First, as Rivers people, we are witnesses to the bitter politics of the recent past which cost the lives of some of our fellow Rivers citizens and led to general insecurity in the State. We are also witnesses to how much effort were put into salvaging the situation.

“In the spirit of that advice, we have directed aggrieved candidates of the party to also take advantage of the provisions of the Law. Any candidate or person who ignores the advise of the party should be held personally responsible for the consequences thereof

“As a political party, we want to dissociate the APC from the shenanigans going on in the State. There must be a State first before individual ambitions.”

In a related development, some members of the APC led by Mr Lucky Otto’s have called for the dissolution of the party state executive.

The members, who spoke under the aegis of the ‘Executives of the Upper Echelon in Rivers State APC’ disassociated themselves from anti-party activities in the state, accused the former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and some individuals of party of involvement in anti-party activities during the February 25, 2023 genera national election in the state.

According to Otto’s, “Sequel to the crisis rocking the State Executive arm of the All Progressives Congress, Rivers State, we therefore call on the National Working Committee of the Party to, with immediate effect, intervene by dissolving the State Executives of the All Progressives Congress, Rivers State”.