  • Friday, 7th April, 2023

AbdulRazaq Lauds FG for Approving Four Major Roads in Kwara

Nigeria | 50 mins ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has lauded the federal government for approving the rehabilitation of four major roads in the state during the last Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

The FEC meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja had last Wednesday granted approvals to BUA Group for the rehabilitation of four major roads in the state.

 The roads are Kosubosu-Kaiama-Bode Saadu (130km); Bacita-Shonga-Lafiagi (83km); Eiyenkorin-Afon-Offa-Odo Ottin (49km); and Okuta-Bukuro Road, which connects to the Benin Republic (32km). All the roads are 294km.

The state Governor, AbdulRazaq, made the commendation in Ilorin yesterday in a statement, saying: “The roads will be constructed under the Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme (Executive Order 7).

“Upon completion, these projects will revolutionise road travels within Kwara and neighbouring states, with huge potential for development and food security.”

 AbdulRazaq added: “Today, our efforts to further open up our state for socioeconomic growth yielded huge returns as the Federal Executive Council (FEC) graciously granted approvals to the BUA Group for the rehabilitation of four major roads in Kwara State.

“We thank President Buhari for this landmark development. We similarly commend BUA for keying into the laudable initiative.”

The governor, however, said: “Our administration will offer all the support to make these projects come through for the benefit of our people.”

