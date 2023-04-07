46 Killed in Fresh Attack on Benue Community



George Okoh in Makurdi

For the second time in 24 hours, gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen militia have, again attacked Umuogidi community in Otukpo Local Government Area, (LGA) of Benue State, this time killing 46 persons including a policeman.



As at the time of filing this report, the police said eight dead bodies had been recovered including that of a police officer.

THISDAY gathered that the incident happened on Wednesday evening, March 4, 2023.



Recalled that three persons were killed in the same community on Tuesday, March 3, 2023, with the latest killing making it 49 in 24 hours.

A source from the community told newsmen that while the villagers were burying the three persons killed earlier, the gunmen invaded the village again and started shooting repeatedly.



The Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Area,, Bako Ejeh, who confirmed the attack on Thursday, lamented that he lost his 32-year-old son, nephew, and brother-in-law to the Wednesday attack.



According to Ejeh, “You know that these herders killed three people on Tuesday, and they (herders) came back yesterday (Wednesday) at about 4:15 pm and killed 46 people, including my son, who was 32 years we just buried him and some other persons are still missing.

“Among the people killed was my immediate younger sister’s husband and her second son, who was almost 38 years old.



“The herdsmen came back and invaded the village again at about 4:15 pm yesterday and 46 persons including my own son.

“We just buried his copse and some other people are still missing. We don’t know their whereabouts.

“My immediate younger sister, same mother and father, they killed her husband, killed her second son of about 38 years old.”

The Special Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom on Security Matters, Lt. Col. Paul Hemba (rtd) also confirmed the attack saying 46 person have been recovered and more could have been killed as some members of the community have not been found.



Hemba said: “Yes that is what happened. I can confirm to you that there was an attack in Umogidi and as at this morning, the causality figure from those who were seen physically from what I was told were 46 so far and other people are still missing so the figure could rise higher than that.

“The unfortunate thing is the local government chairman is from that community and his 33-year-old son is also a victim. It’s a very tragic and painful incident.”

The Special Adviser noted that he would be visiting the area in company of the state Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu, to ascertain the level of damage in the community.



While stating that the herdsmen have consistently attacked that axis from Apa and Agatu LGAs in the last one month without provocations, Hemba said, “Sometimes they cause a lot of destructions, damages to property and even to farmers in the area.”

He noted that the place is a bit calm at the moment as Police have been deployed and soldiers sent there to assist.

“I spoke to the Brigade Commander, 401 Special Forces Brigade, he sent soldiers and they are there. So the security situation, for now, is calm,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Benue State Police command has also confirmed the attack saying eight persons have been killed.



The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene, in a message said “Attack on Umogidi community confirmed.

“Eight corpses recovered including a police officer. More police teams have been deployed to the area to forestall further breakdown of law and order.”

Meanwhile, the Paramount Ruler of the Idoma tribe, Ochi’Idoma HRM Dr John Odogbo in a letter he personally signed has summoned a meeting of Idoma sons and daughters over the escalating herders attacks in the Idoma-speaking Benue South District.

In the invitation letter, the monarch who pointed out the failure of the government to protect the lives and property of the people in the face of the ceaseless attacks said: “We must rise to the occasion by taking our destiny in our hands since there is a visible failure on government’s part to protect our lives and property.”



He also noted in the invitation letter that, “the Idoma nation in the last few months has been invaded by an influx of ravaging marauders, who are going about killing our people in their homes and farms with a demonstrated intention to sack our people out of their ancestral motherlands.

“As of today, communities in Agatu, Apa, Ohimini, and Otukpo have been ruined, and our wives, mothers, and sisters have had their horrid taste of this.

“Our fathers and young men have suffered extinction in the most gruesome manners. Just yesterday, a beaded chief of our gracious kingdom was forcefully evicted from amongst us by these marauding herdsmen.

“These people have stolen our peace and murdered our sleep, but our spirit must remain unsubdued!

“This premeditated onslaught is going on in almost every nook and cranny of Benue State, albeit unabated. As it stands, it is either we go to the mountain or the mountain comes to us.”