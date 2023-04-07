2023 Census: NPC Vows to Conduct Evidence-based Demographic Data

*Conducts refresher training for 750 field workers in Bauchi

The National Population Commission (NPC) has restated its commitment to conduct a world class census through the use of digital technology that would provide evidence-based demographic data.

The Federal Commissioner, representing Katsina State in the commission, Bala Almu-Banye, gave the assurance Thursday, during the inauguration of a 24-member state census publicity committee in the state.



He said, “The vision of the 2023 census is to produce not only accurate, reliable and acceptable census data, but also an inclusive and user-friendly data that will be used by all segments of the society for development planning and critical programme interventions.



“Therefore, as part of this commitment, the commission will deploy full digital technology in the conduct of the census and it will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the result of the census is acceptable to Nigerians and the quality of the data to be generated meets international best standards.”

Inaugurating the 24-member committee, the state deputy governor, Mannir Yakubu, admonished its members to take into cognizance the imperative of census to national building and economic development.



Yakubu, who is also the chairman of the committee, added that for Nigeria to develop, there was a need for accurate population data of its citizens for effective national planning, resources sharing and development.



Meanwhile the NPC, has commenced a 4-day refresher training for 750 field workers in preparation for the commencement of the 2023 census in Bauchi State.

Speaking on the on-going training at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Yelwa Campus in Bauchi, the NPC state coordinator, Alhaji Haruna Abdulrasheed Musa, said the objective of the training was to update the workers on the applications to be used during the field work, adding that the commission had earlier conducted similar training in the month of January and February.

“These workers will be trainers at the next level because all of them will be engaged. They will be attached to supervisors and enumerators at the field so that if they have any challenge, particularly with the tablets, they will be handy to assist,” he said.