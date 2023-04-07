10th Assembly: Women Should be Considered for Presiding Positions, Says WIPF

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Women in Politics Forum (WIPF) has advocated for key positions for women in the 10th National Assembly, saying based in merit, qualification and experience, women have come of age to lead.

The Convener and President of WIPF, Ebere Ifendu, yesterday while addressing journalists and reading out a six agenda that is expected from the 10th Assembly, called on political parties to uphold the provisions of the National Gender Policy as approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and adopt gender inclusivity as their mandate in the 10th National Assembly.

In the press briefing with theme: ‘The constitution of principal officers in the 10th National Assembly’, Ifendu, who congratulated the 78 women who have been elected across the country, said political parties with higher representation in the parliament should ensure that they mainstream gender as a major requirement in getting principal officers elected.

She enjoined the parties to give full support to female members-elect from the various parties that will be contesting for principal office, particularly, chairmanship of key committees.

According to her, “We are particularly interested in the House of Representatives election for principal offices where we have female members as some if the high ranking officers in the House with some returning for the fourth time.

“It will therefore he completely degrading to the Nigerian women if with the calibre and ranking of female parliamentarians in the House of Representatives no female member ranks among the principal officers in the 10th National Assembly.

“Political parties should be gender inclusive and ensure that whatever zoning ratio is adopted in the party concerning the principal officers, it should favour the female members-elect.”