Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 12 Series Smartphone in Nigeria

Emma Okonji

Xiaomi, last week, released its Redmi Note 12 Series smartphone at a launch event held at the Lagos Marriott Hotel in Ikeja.

Two models of the popular lineup – Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12, with prices starting at ₦116,900, were launched for the Nigerian market.

Building upon the success of Redmi Note 11 Series, Redmi Note 12 Series delivers remarkable enhancements to the features that matter most to its fans. The feature upgrades include the camera system, battery life, charging speed and user-friendly design, all offered at an exceptional value.

Speaking about the launch, General Manager, Xiaomi Africa, Mr. Max Ma, said: “We are very delighted to be launching Redmi Note 12 Series in Nigeria, which is also the first market in Africa to launch the new devices. Redmi Note 12 Series represents the best of innovation, higher than any smartphone in its price category. With Redmi Note 12 Series, Xiaomi promises and delivers high-end flagship qualities in upper mid-range devices at very honest prices, and we have introduced these devices so that many more Nigerians can experience and have a better life through our innovative technology,”

Featuring a flagship-level 200MP main camera with OIS, an ultra-wide camera and a macro camera, the top-of-the-line device aims to redefine photography for the upper mid-range smartphone segment.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is designed to delight users with its remarkably bright and vivid 120Hz Flow AMOLED displays, which are Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos supported. Together with the flexible P-OLED materials that enable slimmer bezels, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G allows for a superb and immersive visual experience.