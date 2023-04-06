Olujimi Urges Supporters Not to Be Discouraged

By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Senator Representing Ekiti South at the National Assembly, Senator Biodun Olujimi, has urged her supporters not to be despair by the outcome of the election saying “No Retreat No Surrender.”

Olujimi, who stated this in Ado Ekiti while distributing food items and cash worth N20 million to the Muslims in her senatorial district, said she was giving back to the people regardless of the outcome of the election.

Specifically, Olujimi expressed gratitude to her supporters, who stood by her during the just concluded National Assembly election and the entire people of her senatorial district, adding that though the election has come and gone, the last has not been heard about it.

The former Senate Minority leader, who is currently challenging the outcome of the election in which her challenger and member of the House of Representatives, Mr Yemi Adaramodu was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), spoke through her media aide, Mr. Ojo Ade on Wednesday.

“Senator Biodun Olujimi is expressing her gratitude to her numerous supporters who stood by her before, during and even after the election and the entire people of Ekiti South Senatorial District whom she is representing at the Senate.

“She said that though the election has come and gone, it is not over until it is all over. She pledged to strive harder to do what is expected of her as a legislator, regardless of the outcome of the poll. Olujimi will ensure that those bills she sponsored are given legislative attention and ensure passage.

“The Senator in her usual manner is giving back to the people, most importantly the Muslim faithful this time. We are all aware that during Ramadan, she normally makes food and other provisions available to the Muslims members of her constituency.

“The items included rice, beans, noodles, cash, etc the total cost is N20 million. Like I said before, she has been doing it even when she was not in the office. She believes that you must give back to others most importantly the less privileged members of the society. These items will be forwarded to the larger members who are not here but represented by their clerics who are here in their numbers.

“She urged both Christians and Muslims to ensure peaceful coexistence because they are serving the same God. She urged them to pray for the nation because it needs urgent intervention. God should touch the hearts of our leaders so that they can do what is fair and just to the citizens,” Ade said.