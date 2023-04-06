I’ve Passion for Rural Devt, Says Kogi APC Guber Aspirant

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The Immediate Past Director General of Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr. Sanusi Ohiare, has disclosed that he has burning desire to develop rural communities if given the opportunity to serve the people as the governor of Kogi State.

Ohiare, who was speaking yesterday at the governorship media parley organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kogi State Chapter, in Lokoja, stated that he has preference for the development of rural communities.

He added that he went rural because he cared for people at grass roots, stressing that he did his project on rural energy and understood the challenges of rural areas.

The young and vibrant aspirant said he want to be the governor of Kogi State to create enabling environment for productivity, industrialisation and to boost the state’s economic activities.

He pointed out that as a former director general of the REA, he understood that there is high unemployment in Kogi State, noting that this was motivating factor for him to resign his appointment and offer himself for the vision to develop the state.

As part of his strategic plan, he stated that his administration would reinvigorate the River Niger/Benue routes by partnering with private sector, adding that the establishment inland port would revitalising economic activities in Kogi State.

“I will work with federal government to extend Warri-Itakpe railway line to Abuja to boost the economic activities in Kogi State,” he posited.