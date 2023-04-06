House Urges Seven States Assembly to Send Resolutions on Security Council Bill

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Plateau, Sokoto and Taraba States Houses of Assembly to forward their resolution on the Constitution (Fifth) Alteration Bill No.47 which seeks to establish State Security Council.

This followed the adoption of a motion jointly sponsored by members of the Constitution Review Committee chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris-Wase.

It is said to be in fulfilment of states legislature constitutionally imposed legislative obligations to the constitution amendment process.

Hon. Abubakar Fulata (APC, Jigawa), while moving the motion, said on January 24, the Clerk to the National Assembly was directed to transmit 35 Constitution Alteration Bills that met the requirement of Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution to the president for his assent.

Fulata noted that “the Houses of Assembly of Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Oyo, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba and Zamfara States that were yet to forward their resolutions were urged to do so in compliance with constitutional obligation,” adding that Oyo and Zamfara State Houses of Assembly have accordingly forwarded their resolutions.

He further stated that “with the approval of Oyo and Zamfara State Houses of Assembly, the Constitution (Fifth

Alteration) Bill No 47 (Establishment of State Security Council) has met the provisions of Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution, for passage.”

The House, however, mandated the Clerk to the National Assembly to transmit the bill to the president for his assent in line with the provisions of the Acts Authentication Act.