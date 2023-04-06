FMDQ Exchange Lists Dangote Industries Funding N300bn Bonds

Kayode Tokede

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange), yesterday disclosed that it approved the listing of the Dangote Industries Funding Plc N187.58 billion Series 1 (Tranche A & B) and N112.42 billion Series 2 Senior Unsecured Bonds under its N300 billion Debt Issuance Programme on its platform.

The Series 1 and 2 bonds were listed on FMDQ Exchange in November 2022 and March 2023, respectively.

To mark the achievement, FMDQ Exchange, in keeping with its tradition, held a listing ceremony at its offices recently.

Whilst welcoming the guests to the Ceremony, Managing Director, FMDQ Exchange, Ms. Tumi Sekoni represented by Ms. Jumoke Olaniyan, Senior Vice President, Business Development Division, FMDQ Exchange, congratulated the issuer and sponsors to the issue for achieving this milestone, noting that their decision to raise funds from the debt markets via the Exchange’s platform was testament to the highly efficient time-to-market and unrivalled listing and quotation service offered by FMDQ Exchange.

She also commended the sponsors of the bonds for their concerted efforts towards ensuring the success of the issuances. She reiterated the Exchange’s commitment to continue to innovate and provide efficient services, to support issuers and investors, towards achieving an operationally excellent and globally competitive debt market.

According to Mr. Olakunle Alake, whilst delivering the special address, “we thank the investor community, Securities and Exchange Commission, FMDQ Exchange, and our team of professional advisers led by Standard Chartered Capital and Advisory Nigeria Limited and Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited for ensuring successful outings on both our debut and subsequent bond issuances.

Delivering the sponsor’s remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Capital and Advisory Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Yemisi Deji-Bejide, on behalf of the other sponsors to the Series 1 bonds, stated that “Standard Chartered Capital and Advisory Nigeria Limited is proud to have led this historic transaction. The phenomenal success of this transaction reflects the strong credit quality of the issuer as well as the depth and resilience of the Nigerian domestic markets, despite the global market volatility.”