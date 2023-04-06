Edo Airport Sited in Uzairue, Not Auchi, Says Community

•Revived Uromi cassava plant’ll boost job creation, manufacturing, says state govt

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



The Uzairue community in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, Wednesday, clarified that the proposed airport by the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, was not sited in Auchi, but Jattu in Uzairue land.

Since the Edo State Government proposed to build an airport in Edo North Senatorial district, to harness the solid mineral potentials of the area, there had been a controversy over the exact place where the airport will be located.

While some reports had stated that it would be built in Auchi, others controvert that Jattu was the location.

But in a statement, yesterday, the Chairman, Jattu Development Committee, Alhaji Abdul Baba Saliu, clarified that the proper site for the airport is Uzairue.

He said, “The attention of Uzairue Community of Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State has been drawn to recent inaccurate reports in both the online and traditional media as regards the site of the proposed airport project in Edo North by the state government.

“We wish to categorically state that the airport will be situated in Uzairue land and not Auchi as stated in the reports.

“As a matter of fact, a vast expanse of land has since been made available in Jattu for the purpose of the airport. We are therefore surprised about reports of Auchi being the host community of the airport project.”

According to the statement, “Uzairue community has been in touch with the state government over the issue right from the start and readily made land available for the landmark project following request by the government. ahead of the commencement of work, the land has since been surveyed.

“In its wisdom, the government chose to establish the airport in Uzairue land and we are very appreciative of that. Rich in solid minerals, we are not unaware of the importance of an airport in Edo North Senatorial district. It will, no doubt, go a long way in positively impacting on Uzairue, Afemai and the whole of Edo people in general.

“Uzairue and Auchi people are brothers and neighbours. In the spirit of mutual co-prosperity, both communities stand to benefit from whatever opportunities the project offer. Instead of dividing us, the project should bring us together. We are one.

“We wish to once again thank Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philips Shaibu for their bold initiative in establishing an airport in Edo North. On our part, we’ll create the enabling environment for peace and security which are very essential for the successful execution of the project. We also wish to assure our wake and see governor of our unflinching support and loyalty.”

Also reacting, the Chief Press Secretary to Edo State Deputy Governor, Mr. Musa Ehbomina, said the proposed airport would be built in Uzairue community and not Auchi.

Meanwhile, Edo State Government has said the revival of the Uromi Cassava Processing Plant, which was in a state of disrepair for over a decade, would create employment opportunities and boost manufacturing in Edo Central Senatorial District of the State.

The plant was revived after the state government reached an agreement with M-Hiver Nig Ltd as part of the government’s drive to boost industrial activities in the state.

The Edo State Commissioner for Business, Trade and Cooperatives, Afishetu Braimoh said the development would usher in a new era of prosperity in the area.

She said the revived plant would source raw materials locally, noting that the plant will enhance youth employment and fast-track industrial development in the state.

Braimoh noted, “There are so many by-products from cassava that can be realised from this plant. The plant has been lying dormant for over a decade. As you know, the war in Ukraine and Russia has reduced the supply of wheat.

“Cassava is the perfect alternative to wheat. We also now have companies coming into Edo State to set up ethanol production. It is time that we revive this plant and let Edo people start reaping the reward of the facility.”

The commissioner added: “One thing that M-Hiver has committed to do is providing jobs for the youths across the state. Dr. Mike Iseghohi of M-Hiver, who is a native of Uromi and other members of his team will work with the government to make this facility come alive.

“This is a dream come true for the Ministry of Business, Trade and Cooperatives as well as the Edo people. Since we took office and looked at all the defunct government industries, we have worked very hard to see how we can either revive or at least salvage them. We also worked hard to identify any of the private sectors that will purchase these plants.”

She noted, “As long as there is a government-owned industry that is defunct, we must turn it around as that is the only way we can realise job employment for the people.”

On his part, the Managing Director, M-Hiver Nigeria Ltd, Dr. Mike Iseghohi, said work to revive the plant had commenced, noting, “We are here to take over the cassava plant in Uromi which was constructed in 2008 and has since been lying fallow. “We want to energise the place and set it rolling. We are interested in getting it off the ground immediately because cassava is a very important product needed in this part of the world.

“There are many by-products that we need to get into the market from this place. The plant will bring at least 30 percent employment to the youths in the axis. Farmers can get back to their farms and increase the GDP of this state. We are going to start off now, re-energise the place and make it become fully operational within the next one year.”