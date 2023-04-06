DHQ: Call for Interim Govt Illegal, Unconstitutional 

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has described the alleged plot by some misguided politicians to install an interim national government in the country as “illegal and unconstitutional”.

It said the military as a reputable institution would not support illegality and would act in accordance with the constitution of the country.

At a media briefing in Abuja, Director, Directorate of Defence Media Operations(DDMO), Maj Gen Musa Danmadami, said the call by some aggrieved persons in the country for an interim government after the just concluded general elections was abhorrent.

Danmadami said elections were held, concluded and a new president elected.

He described those calling for an interim government as “mischievous and nothing more”.

Danmadami, while briefing the media on military operations conducted in the last two weeks across the country, said such calls remain unconstitutional.

“On the issue of the interim national government, I don’t know why people are bringing up this issue. It is rather unfortunate. The election has been conducted and INEC, who is mandated has announced the president-elect.

“It is not our responsibility to speak on that issue but I know that several calls have been made from the presidency that there is nothing like an interim national government so I think people are just trying to be mischievous. It is unconstitutional and all of us know about it”, he said.

He affirmed that “the constitution does not provide for an interim national government and that is the point that the presidency has been hammering and so that is the stand.

“It is not our stand because that is what the constitution says. It is unconstitutional so anything that is unconstitutional as far as I am concerned is not applicable”