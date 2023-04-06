Buhari Sacks NIPC Boss, Saratu Umar

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate termination of the appointment of the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Hajiya Saratu Umar.

In a directive to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, the President, according to a release issued on Thursday evening by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, also mandated the most senior Director in the Commission to immediately take over in the interim.

Umar, an Economics graduate, was re-appointed NIPC Executive Secretary/CEO in July, 2022 for another five-year term by President Buhari.