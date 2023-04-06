Buhari: I Look Forward to Retiring to Daura After May 29

•Says he’ll stay away from Abuja

•You’ve done very well to hold Nigeria together, says UK envoy

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



With less than two months to the end of his eight-year tenure, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, reiterated that he looked forward to retiring to his country home, Daura in Katsina State after handing over power on May 29, 2023.

Speaking yesterday while receiving in audience at the State House, Abuja, the outgoing British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Her Excellency, Catriona Wendy Laing, the President said he looked forward to his retirement in Daura, Katsina State, after handing over on May 29.

“I’ll be as far away from Abuja as possible,” he said.

He however, lauded UK for cooperation on many fronts, particularly in the rebuilding of the North East, hitherto ravaged by insurgency.

President Buhari said the United Kingdom was second home for many Nigerians, and relations between the two countries would continue to wax strong.

“In fact, some wealthy Nigerians don’t feel complete till they’ve had a home in the UK,” he added.

Earlier, the outgoing envoy, who said, she was fascinated by Nigeria, particularly the music, dance, culture, and that she’s had “a fabulous time here,” however, commended the president for doing so much to hold the country together.

Commenting on her four and a half years tour of duty, the High Commissioner expressed sadness about her leaving, saying, “Nigeria is so much fun. I had a fabulous time here, and I’ll be back.

“I love the dance, the music, the culture. It’s been good to experience Nigeria. I’ve been to over 20 States, and I’ve told my successor to also do the same. I’ll be back, and still travel wider.”

Laing congratulated Buhari for very successful eight years in office, saying he had done very well to hold the country together.