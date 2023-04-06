Airtel Restates Commitment, Launches Airtel Women Network

Emma Okonji

Airtel Nigeria has restated its commitment to driving gender equity as it launched the Airtel Women network in Lagos recently.

Former Securities and Exchange Commission boss, Arunma Oteh, led the conversation as the keynote speaker, on the theme “Empowering Global Leaders”, where she shared her experience and lectured female employees on becoming global leaders.

Chief Executive Director, Krishna Menon, who was represented by the Director of Airtel Business, Ogo Ofomata, described Airtel Women Network as a coaching platform to empower and mentor women to become global leaders while breaking stereotypes and closing gender gaps.

Also speaking at the event, Director, Human Resources, Airtel Nigeria, Adebimpe Ayo-Elias, said: “Over the years Airtel women have contributed immensely to the success of the organizations and Airtel recognizes this and is committed to ensuring that the women thrive. We are currently at 25 per cent and our target is to grow women’s representation at top-level management to 30 per cent before the end of the year. To generally drive women inclusion, especially in technology, part of what Airtel has done is to promote digital financial inclusion by registering and training women as Smartcash PSB agents, at no cost”.

Aunmanh Oteh, while delivering her keynote speech and interacting with the employees, commended the brand for driving gender equity and also commended the male employees of Airtel for supporting women to launch of Airtel Women Network.