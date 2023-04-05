INEC Deliberately Rigged 2023 General Election, Amadi Alleges

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



Associate Professor and Director, Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Dr. Sam Amadi, yesterday, said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deliberately decided to compromise the 2023 general election.

Amadi, who was a guest speaker/lecturer at the second edition of New National Star Breakfast Meeting which held at Top Rank Galaxy Abuja, with the topic: “2023 General Election: A PostMortem”, lamented that the electoral umpire was provided with all it needed to conduct a very transparent election.

He said despite the early warning and red flags raised by the Civil Society, INEC continued to reassure Nigerians that it would conduct the most credible election in the history of the country only to switch off its server, when it mattered most.

He lamented that the electoral umpire seemed to have abdicated its responsibility to the judiciary, adding that elections were supposed to have less judicial interventions as it is the people that were supposed to elect leaders through the ballot papers and not through judicial pronouncements.

“INEC has destroyed the safeguards of the elections. INEC has capacity to improve on its performance 80 per cent, INEC deliberately chose to run a very flawed election. It is not technology, it is not logistic problem, it is a deliberate plan to rig the election. The biggest weakling in this election is INEC not politicians. I was shouting that INEC may betray everybody, I had intelligence and I know that ultimately, INEC will fail and INEC failed.

“In some state, the result in the IREV is different from the declared result and INEC will issue you with Certificate of Return,” he said, adding that it was only in Nigeria that people aspire into political offices to get wealth, hence politicians employ all sorts of dangerous measures to grab political power.