FG Tasked on Infrastructure, Security to Enhance Tourism, Hospitality Industry

Sunday Okobi

Nigerian multi-sectoral entrepreneur, Etim Iniobong, has called on the federal government to improve infrastructure and tackle insecurity for the tourism and hospitality sector to deliver more to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Iniobong, while chatting with THISDAY at a press conference to announce the grand inauguration of his hospitality and tourism centre, Ibizza Pit Hotel and Suites in Ikotun area of Lagos taking place on August 9, said if the government provides more sustainable infrastructures that would aid the industry to reach the zenith, it would help in curbing the economic and social immigration of Nigerian youths out of the country (popularly known as (Japa), as many would be gainfully employed directly and indirectly.

The investor, who listed some of the challenges confronting the industry to include: absence of stable electricity, multiple taxation and insecurity, however, disclosed that the hotel would offer 24-hour electricity, Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV), tight security, basement car park, swimming pool, spa among other fantastic facilities.

On why he ventured into hospitality, he said the move was informed by the quest to diversify his investments and create jobs for the unemployed youths in order to contribute to youth empowerment as well as IGR of the state.

Regarding Nigeria’s investment climate, he said it is chequered, lamenting that it’s worsened by multiple taxation and unstable foreign exchange rates, calling on the government to set out strategies to fix the problem currently hindering investments and other prospects in Nigeria.

Iniobong called on Nigerians who want to enhance their lifestyle to patronise the Ibizza Pit Centre, and have a feel of comfort and memorable experiences.