Bayelsa Expresses Worry over LGAs Pension Liabilities

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has expressed worry over the increasing pension liabilities of the Local Government Areas (LGAs) and the need for drastic steps to be taken to liquidate them.

In order to address this ugly trend the state government yesterday constituted a 13-member committee to review the pensions and gratuities being owed by the various local government councils in the state.

Setting up the committee in his office during a meeting, the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, put the liability at over N7 billion naira, which he noted had become an albatross to the councils.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo pointed out that though it is the responsibility of the various councils to pay the pensions and gratuities of their retirees, present realities indicate that this would not be possible without the intervention of the state government.

He, therefore, charged the committee to quickly determine the number of actual retirees, the amount involved and recommend effective modalities on how to generate funds as well as pay the retirement benefits.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, who directed the committee to submit their report within four weeks, expressed hope that the state government would assist the various councils in defraying their pension liabilities.

His words: “I want us to really do something quickly and submit the report. I will present the report to His Excellency, the Governor, who I believe will do something gracious about it.

“I’m not necessarily concerned and motivated to do this because I’m also affected. But I believe it is right to do it for the sake of justice and equity.

“The impression out there is that, the local government staff are not being taken care of, which is not true. Because they belong to a different tier of government with a different procedure of service.

“However, we must not also ignore the eye that is crying so much. The nose should not feel unconcerned and say no, because it is not directly affected. That is why I believe the state government will assist.”

In their contributions, the Secretary to the State Government, Alabo Gideon Ekeuwei, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Mr. Barnabas Simon and the State Chairman of Nigerian Union of Local Government Pensioners, Mr. Shell Alafa, lauded the deputy governor for the initiative.

The Technical Adviser to the Governor on Treasury, Accounts and Revenue, Mr. Timipre Seipulou, is the chairman of the committee while the Director of Pensions, Local Government Pensions Board would serve as its secretary.

Other members include a representative each from the offices of the SSG, Accountant-General, Ministry of Local Government, Heads of Local Government Councils and the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).

The committee also have a representative each from the Deputy Governor’s Office, directors of Local Government Administration, Medical and Health Workers Union (MHWUN), Local Government Service Commission and the Nigerian Union of Local Government Pensioners.

The Chairman, Bayelsa State Local Government Pensions Board, Mr. Peter Ebionyo Sagbe, and all the heads of the eight local government councils with their treasurers and other principal staff attended the meeting.