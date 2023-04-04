  • Tuesday, 4th April, 2023

Young Athletes Seek Increased Funding for Cycling Devt in Nigeria

Sport | 11 hours ago

Oluchi Chibuzor

The slow pace of the growth of cycling in Nigeria has been attributed to lack of adequate funding.

Speaking in Lagos at the March 2023 PitStop Criterium 40km race, the founding trustee of the PitStop Community Cycling Foundation, Aminadab Adegboro, described the winners as very strong cyclists and called for more favourable conditions to help their growth.

According to her, “We  have a lot of them that are really strong, but unfortunately, the situation of things in the country has never really helped them to progress in the career they’ve chosen; which is one of the reasons why we started the Pitstop Community Race. We are just trying to build and put them out there to be discovered by cycling federation officials to win laurels for Nigeria. 

“You never know who would find them and realize how talented they are. Cycling is teaching them the right way to live — the discipline, and the leadership skills they need in life to be better humans,” stressed the Adegboro.

Meanwhile, David Johnbull emerged the winner of the fiercely contested 

March 2023 PitStop Criterium 40km race. He beat beat 55 other riders to win the N150,000 top prize money at stake.

Speaking shortly he was presented with the winner’s prize, Johnbull who just returned from Cape Town in South African and Rwandan Tours, noted that representing Nigeria remains his top priority.

He however regretted that the unnecessary bureaucracy hindering the growth of sport in the country has not allowed him to achieve his set goals. He admitted that the PitStop Community Race was his 11th victory in cycling.

According to him, “Last month I was in Cape Town for the Cape Town Cycling Tour and I really appreciated the sponsors for making the race successful.

 This  is the first cycling race for the year 2023 in Lagos. I am really looking forward to representing Nigeria. I have made several efforts in the past with no success,” he concluded. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.