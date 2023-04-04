Number of IDPs Increase in Niger, Says NSEMA DG

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) Mr. Ibrahim Ahmed Inga, has lamented that the number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have continued to be on the rise following continued bandits attacks and occurrence of natural disasters in the state.

Inga who did not give the number of IDPs in the state disclosed that they are scattered around bandit prone local government areas, especially in the Niger North and Niger East senatorial zones.

Inga, who exchanged views with news men in Minna, yesterday, declared that “the IDPs are on the rise. I cannot immediately say their number now because as some are leaving the camps others are coming in.”

He, however, said that the state government has been struggling to take care of those in the IDP camps, adding that “with the lean economy of the state more still need to be done.”

He, therefore, pleaded with public spirited individuals and corporate organisations to come to the assistance of those concerned before appreciating some individuals that have been donating food and non-food items to the IDPs.

Inga warned that the state may be facing “a very difficult season as a result of climate change” and therefore urged the public especially farmers and those in the riverine communities to prepare adequately before the onset of the rains.

Inga expressed gratitude to the Hydro Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) for commencing the construction of houses for flood victims in Ketso and Muregi, urging the organisations to complete the projects before the commencement of the rains.