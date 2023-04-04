Maikaba Blames Squandered Chances for Rangers 1-1 Draw with Lobi Stars 

Rangers continued their indifferent run of form this season with a 1-1 draw at home to NPFL Group B leaders, Lobi Stars, a result Coach Abdul Maikaba blamed on poor utilisation of many scoring opportunities in the game

Coach Maikaba: “We have to blame ourselves for this result. We created over ten goal-scoring opportunities and scored only one while the opponent created one and scored from it. It is our problem but we are working seriously to see that we rectify all these issues”

“We can continue to fight from this result and continue to improve in coming games to ensure that we move up on the log.”

It was truly a match of squandered chances and daring saves produced by goalkeeper Emmanuel Daniel, a former Rangers to frustrate efforts at winning by the Flying Antelopes on the day at the Awka City Stadium. Scores stood at 1-1 at the end.

Osayande Austin, Esor Achibong, and Kingsley Maduforo were handed starts with another eight that started in Umuahia, midweek but the hosts saw their early dominance count for nought after the quarter hour mark.

Some of the more glaring misses started with Chinecherem Ugwueze who failed to beat Daniel in a one-to-one situation two minutes into the game. Several others followed all through the first half including those on 15th, 24th, 30th, 38th and 41st minutes of play.

Lobi Stars started the second half with the duo of former Rangers players, Orji Kalu and Elijah Ani and this just didn’t bring stability to their play, but also them on the ascendancy with Ani connecting an inch perfect cross from Washima Pine to score on 60th minute.

Rangers would throw into the fray, the duo of Ejike Uzoenyi and Reuben Bala to push the visitors back and on 72 minutes, Godwin Obaje restored parity as he stabbed home an Ugwueze flick-on off a Chidera Ezeh’s corner kick.

Both sides failed to alter the scoreline until the final whistle.

Rangers are 7th on the log with 13 points and will next play away to Sunshine Stars at the Akure Township Stadium on Sunday in a MatchDay 13 fixture.